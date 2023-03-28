A Macassar father has died after he was allegedly stabbed by a security guard following an altercation at a local shopping centre. Lorenzo Wynand, 36, passed away on Saturday after he was knifed in the chest, allegedly by a security official at the Shoprite store in Macassar.

It is alleged that the father of six and a group of family members and residents went to the store after a boy was accused of shoplifting. Lorenzo’s sister, Casline Wynand, 40: “I can’t say what happened, I went around and I saw him lying there. GRIEF: Casline Wynand, 40. “They said my cousin’s child allegedly took something and his friends came home to say that the security was hitting him and they went around to the store.”

She says the family is trying to find out why the security had a knife on him. “Waar kry die security ‘n mes? Why are security guards walking around with knives?” Casline says they will always remember her brother as the life of the party.

“He was very quiet but also full of jokes, he never made trouble but he loved to party sometimes,” she says. Shoprite did not want to divulge any details about the incident and told the Daily Voice that the matter is being investigated by SAPS. “The supermarket chain is assisting the SAPS with all available information to aid their investigation,” it said.

ALTERCATION: The Shoprite Shopping Complex in Macassar. According to police, Lorenzo and a group of people had allegedly attacked the security guards with knives and pangas, which left three of the guards injured. Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk explains: “A 36-year-old man died following an altercation between security guards at a grocery retailer in Macassar on Saturday, 25 March, at about 9am, following the arrest of a juvenile family member who was caught by security guards for shoplifting. “The family accosted the guards and an altercation ensued between the security personnel on duty and a group of community members and family who were allegedly armed with knives and pangas,” Van Wyk says.