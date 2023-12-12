A seamstress from Hanover Park says klopse boss Richard “Pot” Stemmet owes her for her sewing work. Belinda Cupido, 54, claims Pot is refusing to pay her the R7 000 for the 140 outfits she made for him.

The sickly woman says the two-piece suits, made for the Ravensmead Community Entertainers, took almost two months to complete. She explains: “He came to collect his work on 16 November and he told me he was going to come pay me later on in the day but he never came. He owes me R7000 as he gave me a deposit of R1500 when he brought the work. ALLEGATIONS: Pot Stemmet Belinda says she tried reaching out to Pot on several occasions, but he always has an excuse.

She adds: “I sent the lady that issued the work to me a message regarding payment, but she kept on telling me that he was busy with meetings and that she would give him the message but he never phoned or made his due to pay me. “He takes the contracts on from the teams and they pay him because his factory does all the gear.” Belinda says she ended up in Groote Schuur Hospital due to the pressure to complete the outfits in time.

The aunty goes on: “I was stressing so much about their work that I ended up having a stroke. When I got a hold of him [Pot], he told me that he had problems with my work and that was after a week. “I asked him why he didn’t bring the work back for me so that I could see where the problem was.” “Then he told me no it’s not necessary to bring it back. I know for a fact there was nothing wrong with the work.”

When the Daily Voice reached out to Stemmet on Sunday, he declined to comment on Belinda’s allegations. Belinda says with Christmas around the corner, she has a mountain of debt to pay and also has to pay the two ladies who helped her. She says: “It’s almost Christmas, how does he expect me and my household to survive? I can’t work anymore because the stroke has affected my left arm.