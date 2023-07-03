Month-end data from the Central Energy Fund is pointing towards small decreases for both grades of petrol, with 95 Unleaded showing an over-recovery of 17 cents and 93 Unleaded looking set to come down by around 24 cents.

Unfortunately, there’s swaak news for diesel vehicles, with the CEF numbers pointing towards increases in the region of 12 cents for 50ppm diesel and 18 cents for 500pm.