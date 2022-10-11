The notorious “Klawer Killer” has again been moved up on the waiting list at Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital, but still has a long way to go before seeing a doctor. This was revealed at the Klawer Magistrate’s Court as Daniel Smit returned to court on Monday for the murder of 13-year-old Jerobejin van Wyk.

The disappearance of Jerobejin on February 2 sparked an uproar when it was revealed that Smit caught the teen stealing fruit and chased after him and drove over him. 3-year-old Jerobejin van Wyk He was allegedly seen picking the teen up and putting him in a bakkie and two days later, it was revealed that human remains were found in the drains at Smit’s home as cops and forensic experts combed for clues. Smit appeared in court soon afterwards, where he abandoned his bail application after claiming he was a Satanist.

He faces various charges including murder, kidnapping, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and defeating the ends of justice. A report by a psychologist revealed that Smit is not a Satanist, but instead involved in Chinese occult rituals. The psychologist, who recommended he go to Valkenberg, says Smit believes the occult gave him the power of control and justification for his actions.