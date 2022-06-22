The case of the notorious “Klawer killer” has been postponed again as there is no bed for him at Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has revealed that alleged child murderer, Daniel Smit, is number 93 on the waiting list to be assessed.

Smit returned to the Klawer Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday for the murder of 13-year-old Jerobejin van Wyk. BUTCHERED: Jerobejin van Wyk, 13, of Klawer The disappearance of Jerobejin on 2 February sparked an uproar when it was revealed that Smit caught the child stealing mangoes and chased after him and drove over him. He was allegedly seen picking the teen up and putting him in the bakkie and two days later it was revealed that human remains were found in the drains at Smit’s home as cops and forensic experts searched for clues.

Smit abandoned his bail application, claiming he was a Satanist. He faces various charges including murder, kidnapping, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and defeating the ends of justice. A report by a psychologist revealed that he is not a Satanist but involved in Chinese occult rituals.