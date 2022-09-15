The notorious “Klawer Killer” has jumped up more than 20 spots on the waiting list at Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital. This was revealed at the Klawer Magistrate’s Court as Daniel Smit returned to the hof on Tuesday for the murder of Jerobejin van Wyk, 13.

The disappearance of Jerobejin on February 2 sparked an uproar when it was revealed that Smit caught him stealing fruit and chased after him. He was allegedly seen picking the teen up and putting him in the bakkie. Two days later, human remains were found in the drains at Smit’s home as cops and forensic experts combed for clues. Smit was arrested and abandoned his bail application, claiming he was a Satanist. He faces charges of murder, kidnapping, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and defeating the ends of justice.