A Mitchells Plain mother says a Law Enforcement officer “klapped her son to the ground” as the teen was trying to stop a fight between classmates. Carmen Williams says her 14-year-old son, who attends Cedar High, was smacked after he broke up a fight between two learners in the classroom on Thursday, March 2.

“There was a fight that broke out in class between two learners and my son went to call a teacher to break up the fight,” Carmen explains. IS NOT HAPPY: Mom Carmen Williams kwaad. “She came but went outside the classroom and said she can’t handle this. “He then jumped in and tried to stop the fight when a Law Enforcement officer arrived in the class and smacked my son to the floor, knocking his head.”

Two Law Enforcement officers are stationed at the school as part of a safety program. PROBED: Cedar High innie Mitchells Plain. Carmen claims the school did not even have the decency to inform her about the incident and instead suspended her son for a week. “I only found out when he came from school at 3.30pm telling me he was suspended for stopping a fight and the Law Enforcement officer hit him and still threatened him,” she adds.

“Me and his dad went to the school to get clarity on the situation but now the disciplinary hearing is [today] and my son returned to school on March 9.” GOT HIT: This schoolboy, 14. Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Unathi Booi says the parents of all the learners involved have been informed. “Two different fights broke out between groups of learners at the school.

“The one fight is said to have been started by learners throwing each other with water in the classroom. “Another group of learners threw insults at each other and this ended up in a fight. One of the learners in the class went to find assistance to stop the fight but allegedly ended up trying to intervene himself. “The Law Enforcement officer tried to intervene and in the process allegedly assaulted two learners,” Booi explains.

“The matter was reported to the Law Enforcement officers’ supervisor. The officer has been removed from the school.” WHACK! Law Enforcement. Spokesperson Wayne Dyason confirms that Law Enforcement are aware of the matter. “An internal investigation is under way and the department cannot comment further on the matter,” he adds.