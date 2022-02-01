Youth United Against Crime and Drugs NPO in Belhar is running a back to school campaign.

They are collecting stationery and uniforms for underprivileged children in various schools in the Cape.

Sanoline Hartzenberg-Jacob says: “We have decided to start giving because some of our children needed help to get started with the year already, but our drive continues and we still need more stationery, not just for schoolkids but for our office use as well.

“Anything will help, especially the uniform, shoes, bags, we are not getting enough of those yet.

NEEDED: Stationery

“We appreciate all who have already donated to us, your generosity will restore hope to our children. They’re the future and if we all collectively take care of them we can hope for a better tomorrow,” adds Sanoline.

“This is run under the umbrella of Golf and Resurrection but now we are not just focusing on empowering girls, but all our disadvantaged children to keep them off the street, away from temptations and let them know education is important,” she adds.

To donate, contact Sanoline on 062 109 6728 or [email protected].

