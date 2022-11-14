A Maitland man accused of conspiring to kill top cop Charl Kinnear will know his fate soon as the Cape Town Regional Court is set to rule on his bail application. Ziyaad Poole is charged alongside alleged underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack on an array of charges related to the plot to kill the slain SAPS anti-gang unit detective and his family at their Bishop Lavis home.

Also Poole and Modack are charged are alongside Woodstock gang boss Moegamat Toufeeq “Bubbles” Brown, Riyaad Gassant, Fagmeed Kelly, Mario Petersen and Zane Killian. The men are accused of being members of the Nafiz Modack Enterprise and carrying out a series of assassination attempts and attempted hits including a botched hit on top criminal lawyer William Booth. According to an affidavit by Hawks detective Lieutenant-Colonel Pieter Joubert, investigators found that Poole had received a R5 000 payment into his bank account from a security company linked to Modack on the day Kinnear was assassinated outside his home.