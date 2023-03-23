New evidence set to be viewed at the Bellville Regional Court in the murder case of slain Delft teen Qasim Burton could see his alleged killers walk free. This twist was revealed on Wednesday when defence advocate Bruce Hendricks threw a spanner in the works for the State’s case, where he said he had received video footage of the murder.

According to Hendricks, the new evidence would “considerably shorten” the length of the murder trial. A Grade 8 learner from Voorbrug High, Qasim died on December 21, 2019 while sleeping at a friend’s house. Killed: Teen Qasim Burton, 16. The 16-year-old was killed following an argument over a girl with Darryl Burton (not related to the victim), and Moegamat Sedick Jappie.

Qasim was stabbed multiple times and rushed to Tygerberg Hospital where he was later declared dead. Darryl and Jappie were subsequently arrested and charged with murder and each granted R1 000 bail. ACCUSED OF MURDER: Moegamat Sedick Jappie and Darryl Burton After months of delays amid an application by Darryl for the court to appoint assessors for the murder trial, the anxious families arrived in court yesterday morning.

Addressing the court, the State prosecutor explained that assessors were appointed and that the State was ready to proceed, but Hendricks first needed to address the court. Hendricks told Magistrate Nonkosi Saba that he was now representing both accused, but asked for a postponement in light of the new evidence. DEFENCE: Bruce Hendricks. “I am asking for a postponement due to the new evidence that has come to my attention and it will change the duration of this trial and shorten the time significantly. I need to consult further.”

The State prosecutor said the grieving families had waited months for the trial to commence and were aggrieved, but then explained to them that the new evidence needed to be assessed for the sake of transparency. The case was postponed to May 4. Speaking to the Daily Voice outside the court, Hendricks confirmed he had obtained video footage of the fight which led up to Qasim’s murder, but would not divulge any of the details.