Convicted wife killer Babsy Ntamehlo will have to wait until after Christmas to hear his straf at the Western Cape High Court. Babsy returned to court on Tuesday as sentencing was set to get underway, but proceedings were halted as witnesses have to be brought in to explain the impact of the murder of his wife Nosicelo Tsipa.

The body of the 35-year-old woman from Fisantekraal was discovered near a river in Greenville on September 6, 2020. She had been strangled and her body then set alight. At the time it was revealed that a day after she was last seen with her husband, her body was partially burnt and buried in a shallow grave. DEAD: Nosicelo Tsipa, 35 Neighbours had reported seeing Babsy pushing a wheelie bin on the evening his wife went missing, and it was later discovered that it was used to transport her body to the river which is a kilometre from her home.