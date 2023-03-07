Police have yet to arrest any suspects for the murder of a gay man from Delft. Cheslyn September, 29, was shot in the head following an alleged altercation with his attackers in The Hague on Monday, 27 February 2023.

At the time, police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said a murder case was being investigated. A gay man died “According to reports the victim was found with a gunshot wound to his head and was taken to a medical facility for treatment. The victim died in the hospital a murder case will now be investigated.” However, Twigg yesterday said there’s been no new leads in the case.

“Kindly be advised that there are no new developments. No arrests have been made. The investigation into the matter continues,” he said. Cheslyn’s mother, Lya, 61, previously told the Daily Voice that she doesn't know the reason behind her son’s death. She said her son made a living collecting and selling recycle material.

“One can see by his wound that they got him from behind and they weren’t one [shooter]. Cheslyn wasn’t someone who kept quiet in an argument.” Family and friends are now seeking help to give him a fitting funeral. FINANCIAL APPEAL: Friend Ricardo Matthews. According to his longtime friend, Ricardo Matthews, they have gathered the money for the undertakers but are requiring financial assistance for the other things for the funeral.