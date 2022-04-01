Three men have been shot dead execution-style, apparently by men dressed in police uniform.

The 10 suspects parked their cars near the Victoria Lodge informal settlement in Diep River on Wednesday night around 10pm.

The deceased have been identified as Ricardo de Jager, 46, Thys Meyer, 43, and Adnan Jacobs, 42.

The suspects were standing outside the shack where Ricardo, a father of four, ran his scrapyard and wood selling business, and asked for his 48-year-old wife Christene.

BLOODBATH: Cops at Victoria Lodge settlement. Picture: Leon Knipe

The victims were chopping wood at the time.

Christene’s sister Beverly Holland says: “A witness says the 10 men were dressed in police uniforms including vests and branded masks. They had a shotgun and a 9mm pistol.

“They asked the 11-year-old boy where his mommy was and he told them she was visiting their grandmother.

“Then the suspects asked Ricardo and the others to lie down, and his two young boys to go inside the yard.

“His 17-year-old son went out to check what was going on and Ricardo shouted that he should run, and he did, and then the shooters fired a hail of bullets at the three victims.”

LOST HUSBAND: Christene de Jagee. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete

Witnesses say they heard more than 50 gunshots going off.

Beverly says none of the victims were skollies, and that they were just hardworking people trying to earn a living.

“Ricardo was a soft-spoken man who was loving to his kids and his wife. Thys was the same, he would have taken a bus to Tshwane just to buy you a bread,” the emotional sister-in-law explains.

“They were not gangsters, they only sold wood and that is why Thys died with an axe in his hand. Everyone is a mess here, we are not OK about what happened. The children are traumatised.”

She says they have no idea why the three men were executed.

Police spokeswoman Brigadier Novela Potelwa says cops found the victims’ bullet-riddled bodies lying face down.

“Diep River detectives have opened murder dockets for investigation after three men were shot and killed on Wednesday evening in an informal settlement in Southfield.

“The victims, aged 42, 43 and 47, had been shot in the heads. Information gathered on the scene suggested that a group of armed suspects with flashlights stopped their vehicles close to the crime scene at 10pm, approached the victims on foot and fired several shots.“

A family member in tears. Picture: Leon Knipe

She says the suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.

“The motive for the murders is yet to be determined as investigators continue with the investigation.

“Any person with information that could assist the police investigation to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”

