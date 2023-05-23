Bail has been denied for the two men accused of murdering a Beacon Valley teen in cold blood. Keanan Hendricks and Zane Adonis appeared in the Mitchells Plain Magistrates Court on Monday, where they continued to push for bail.

The duo face charges of murder for the death of 18-year-old Wakeel Dreyer, who was gunned down while he was standing at a shop in Palestrina Street in January. The Beacon Hill High pupil died a day before he was supposed to collect his matric results. The youngster’s death also sparked fear through the area of Beacon Valley as skollies were allegedly targeting innocent boys walking on their turf.

However, his alleged killers will remain agter tralies as their bail application was unsuccessful. The two will remain in custody as the matter was postponed until July 14 for further investigation. Wakeel’s mother Lucinda Roberts told the Daily Voice that she was quite nervous knowing that the two might get bail after their previous appearance, where the court heard that Hendricks had no pending cases.

HEARTSORE: Wakeel’s mother Lucinda Roberts. “I was nervous today that they will get bail but I’m feeling much better now that it has been denied. “That is why it was so long, we were in there for very long. There was some emotion when I saw them again but hopefully things will go better now with the case,” she explained. She said that it seems that the justice system is finally recognising the seriousness of Wakeel’s case.