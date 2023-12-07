An alleged skollie from Hanover Park, accused of killing young dads Umar Majiet and Tawfeeq Cummings, has still not appointed a lawyer to represent him. This was revealed at the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday where Leroy “Keff” Houston made his second appearance after a three-month postponement.

The death of the cousins who were both hufaath (memorisers of the Qur’an) sparked an outcry after they were found dead in a vehicle. SHOT DEAD: Tawfeeq Cummings. Picture supplied Mense gathered at the scene in Lonedown Walk on 6 September, where the duo’s silver Nissan Micra was found crashed into the fence of an old-age home. At the time, the police confirmed the double murder and revealed that both men had died after being shot in the head.

Shortly after the murders, social media users started sharing a picture of a man named “Keff” amid claims that he was the shooter. According to a Daily Voice source, the suspect, who was out on parole, handed himself over at Pollsmoor Prison amid threats to have him killed and volunteered to serve out the remainder of his sentence. Umar Majiet. Picture supplied During proceedings, Houston appeared in the dock smiling as his relatives arrived to support him.

He told the court that he had not yet appointed a lawyer and was waiting for attorney Labiek Samuels to get back to him. The case was postponed to 12 December for a lawyer. Outside the courtroom, Houston’s relatives were seen laughing and taunting the grieving families, and security guards prevented a clash.