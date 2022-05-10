The man who shot dead two patients and a police officer at New Somerset Hospital on Saturday had been discharged, but for some reason returned to the hospital hours later. The former policeman, who disarmed and killed Constable Donay Phillips, 32, was arrested and is due to appear in the Cape Town Magistrates’ Court today.

The Daily Voice also learnt that one of the two patients who was killed was awaiting amputation. Geret Carolus, 48, had gangrene from diabetes and was due to have an operation on Sunday. FATALLY SHOT: Geret Carolus, 48 His family told the Daily Voice that the Laingville, St Helena Bay, resident had suffered from bipolar disorder since 1992.

They were informed that he was shot in the head by a fellow patient who had been discharged earlier on Saturday afternoon. The 40-year-old suspect, who is a former cop from Hopefield, went to the surgical ward where he broke a light. When the Sea Point SAPS officer, who was at the hospital guarding an injured man, went to check on the commotion, he was attacked.

They struggled for his pistol but the suspect overpowered Phillips, disarmed him and shot him in the head before going into Geret’s cubicle and shooting him. Geret’s mom Magrietta says: “I am very heartbroken about this, I was told by the hospital that my son has died. But they didn’t tell me why, they just said he was assaulted. “No one said that he was shot, when we got to the hospital on Sunday morning, we were shocked to find out what actually happened.

“I was informed that the suspect was discharged at 3pm and went back to the hospital three hours later. “He shot the officer and then my son in the head and he shot someone in the cubicle opposite my Geret’s.” The family says they will deal with the matter after Geret’s funeral in Atlantis on Saturday.

According to New Somerset Hospital Chief Operating Officer, Dr Saadiq Kariem, the suspect didn’t show any signs of psychological issues. “There was no history of prior mental illness. In fact, he had been discharged to go back home,” he told EWN. “The police are investigating it further to understand what his own circumstances were that could have led to the shooting.”

He said the hospital has since beefed up security. Sea Point station commander Helena Mouton said Phillips joined the police in 2017. DEDICATED: Constable Donay Phillips, 32 “Constable Phillips was a dedicated and well-disciplined police official who performed his duties with pride and to the best of his ability.