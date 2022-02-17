The boy accused of shooting and killing two-year-old Uthmaan Taliep while he played with his neighbour’s bicycle in Belhar will remain behind bars as he may be linked to other crimes.

The 16-year-old accused was arrested days after the shooting on 27 December 2021.

Little Uthmaan was shot in the face and back, and was declared dead at the fire station where his family rushed with him for medical assistance.

Three suspects were seen leaving the scene minutes after the shooting that evening.

The teen was apprehended in Hout Bay two days later where he had been hiding, said police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk.

NIGHTMARE: Child passed away at Belhar Fire Station. Picture: Leon Knipe

“He can possibly be linked to another shooting incident in Belhar. Investigations continue,” he said.

The teen appeared in the Bellville Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday and the matter was postponed to 2 March for further investigation. He will remain in custody.

Child Protection activist Farieda Ryklief called for support for parents who have lost their children to violence.

“The lengthy court proceedings are subjecting parents to secondary trauma which is worse than the initial trauma they experienced on the day of the incident,” she says.

“I’ve walked a journey with many survivors and their families and found that there is absolutely no support for survivors to cope with the aftermath!

“The pain of losing a child will never go away but we as community workers appeal to the professionals to avail themselves to empower our community workers with the necessary tools to help parents and loved ones with coping mechanisms.”

