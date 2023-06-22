The case against a taxi driver accused of causing the deaths of two little sisters from Mitchells Plain could be struck from the roll due to slapgat police work. Likhona Mgidi broke down in court yesterday, after hearing that his case had to be postponed again.

Dressed in a winter coat and blue Nike cap, the 22-year-old took to the stand where he learnt that the investigating officer’s incomplete investigation was the reason for the delay. Mgidi appeared on two charges of culpable homicide and negligent driving after Nishaat, 6, and two-year-old Nurah Thomas died in Portlands on March 3. The Opel Corsa they were in was hit by the Quantum taxi Mgidi was driving. Thursday, their parents, Raihaana and Abduragmaan, looked shocked when the magistrate warned that should the investigating officer not have all his ducks in a row in six weeks’ time, she would have to strike the case from the court roll.

“I don’t know what the officer did for three months. The chain statements, post-mortem report, declaration of death, medical reports and two statements are all still outstanding. “So if the case is withdrawn, I don’t want the gallery to be shocked,” the magistrate said. Outside court, Mgidi – who is out on bail – claimed that the taxis brakes had failed.

OUERS: The Thomases “I really tried to stop the taxi, I pressed brakes but it didn’t want to go down,” he insisted. “It haunts me to know I caused this and I take responsibility. “I shouldn’t have gotten behind the wheel, I should’ve listened to my mother to stay away from taxis but I had to provide for my sons, and it cost these parents their [children]. I am truly sorry.”