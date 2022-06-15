The ex-cop from Piketberg accused of killing his girlfriend in broad daylight will know his fate next month. Former sergeant Richard “Makka” Smit returned to the Piketberg Magistrates’ Court yesterday for the continuation of his bail hearing.

Makka, 36, is facing seven charges which include one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm in a built up area and handling of a firearm while under the influence for the events which led to the death of Natasha Lee-Grey Booise. The 35-year-old was gunned down in full view of her family on 2 January after she had allegedly been stalked by Makka. Natasha’s family revealed that he was kwaad that she had opted to spend the day with relatives from Paarl.

Her murder sparked an uproar after CCTV footage of the shooting was shared on social media. It emerged that he shot her with his service pistol while off duty. During his bail hearing, it was revealed that Makka intended on moving to Strandfontein if granted bail, causing an uproar in the community. SLAIN: Natasha Lee-Grey Booise On Tuesday Strandfontein Community Police Forum chairperson, Sandy Schuter, returned to the witness stand where she was cross-examined by defence lawyer, William Booth.