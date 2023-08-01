A South African mother who is currently on trial in New Zealand for the murder of her three young children told a psychiatrist that she could not form a connection with her kids and often felt “under-appreciated”. Lauren Dickason told Erik Monasterio, a forensic psychiatrist who interviewed her a month after she allegedly killed her daughters, that she often felt rejected, the court heard on Monday.

On September 16, 2021, Dickason killed her three girls, Liané, six, and two-year-old twins Maya and Karla were killed a few weeks after the family emigrated to New Zealand. They were asphyxiated by way of cable ties applied to the neck. However, when this failed, Dickason allegedly smothered them with their own blankets. Monasterio, who gave evidence on behalf of the prosecution in the high court in Christchurch, New Zealan, said he interviewed Lauren four times, three times in October 2021 and the fourth in April 2022.

He also interviewed her husband, Graham, Stuff.NZ reported During their talks, Dickason told Monasterio that she found it difficult to bond or form a connection with the girls. “She described love for her children but had difficulty in exhibiting warmth,” he told the court.

The 42-year-old murder accused said she often felt rejection which at times escalated to anger. When Graham focused on the children, Dickason told Monasterio that she felt alienated. Monasterio also told the court he looked at messages Dickason had sent to friends and family.“They yell at me and tell me to go away, and Karla actually hits me in the face”, a message from Lauren to a friend, read out aloud by Monasterio in court, said.