A State witness claims that the man accused of raping and murdering 12-year-old Sibusiso Dakuse joined family and friends as they frantically searched for the boy. The founder of the Hout Bay Snipers Basketball Club revealed that Sibusiso was never one of its members, and said he was dumbstruck when police questioned him about the child’s disappearance.

The Grade 7 pupil from Sentinel Primary was last seen by his ouma at their home in Imizamo Yethu on February 26, 2020. It is believed that basketball coach Marvin Minnaar, was the last person seen with the boy. Two days after his disappearance, Sibusiso’s naked body was found by Hout Bay cops in a bush near Manchester Street. Sibusiso Dakuse Picture: Supplied Minnaar has pleaded not guilty to charges of kidnapping, rape and murder.

Taking the stand at the Western Cape High Court yesterday, the club’s founder, Bryn Mbuluwa confirmed that Minnaar coached the U12 and U14 boys’ teams. He says on February 26 he arrived at the Hout Bay Sports Complex to find practice in complete “chaos” as Minnaar and another coach, only known as Ronald, had failed to pitch. “It was in chaos as the football players had come to the basketball courts and on that day neither of the coaches arrived,” Mbuluwa said.

He added that as he tried hurried around to organise get the teams organised for their practice, he saw Minnaar enter the complex through a small gate and presumed he was there for practice. Mbuluwa told the court that he never saw him again. While at work the next day, he said cops came to question him about Sibusiso’s whereabouts along with the child’s ouma, but he did not recognise the child. Cape High Court. Photographer: Armand Hough. African News Agency (ANA) “They said one of your players did not make it home last night. I tried my best but I could not place Sibusiso because I know all our players and their parents. “We communicate in a WhatsApp group and I meet all of them when a child joins.”

He said that when he arrived at practice later that day, Minnaar was there and when the police returned, the coach admitted to being with the boy. “He said something like they went to the pharmacy and then split ways at the police station,” Mbuluwa said. Practice was then called off and while walking the boys home to Imizamo Yethu they met up with the neighbourhood watch and Sibusiso’s family as the search for him began.