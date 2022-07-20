The notorious “Klawer killer” has been moved up six spaces on the waiting list at Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital, to number 87. This was revealed at the Klawer Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday as Daniel Smit returned to court for the murder of 13-year-old Jerobejin van Wyk.

The disappearance of Jerobejin on 2 February sparked an uproar when it was revealed that Smit had caught the child stealing mangoes and chased after him and drove over him. He was allegedly seen picking the teen up and putting him in his bakkie. Two days later it was revealed that human remains were found in the drains at Smit’s home as cops and forensic experts combed it for clues.

SLAIN: Jerobejin van Wyk Smit was arrested and appeared in court where he abandoned his bail application. He faces various charges including murder, kidnapping, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and defeating the ends of justice. In court he claimed he was a Satanist, but a report by a psychologist revealed that he is involved in Chinese occult rituals instead.

The psychologist, who recommended he go to Valkenberg for an evaluation, said Smit believes the occult gave him the power of control and justification for his actions. And when Smit gets emotionally upset, he goes into a “trance-like state of mind”. It also stated that Smit broke the boy’s neck, dismembered his body and burnt the body parts in his fireplace.