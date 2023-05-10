The man accused of murdering Rocklands High pupil Zanton Basson is receiving treatment for stress, after violating his bail conditions. This was revealed on Tuesday as Micarlo Grove, 22, appeared in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court, where he faces a charge of murder.

Grove is accused of stabbing and killing 17-year-old Zanton, after the teenager apparently corrected him for disrespecting an elderly mens. GONE: Zanton Basson, 17. The altercation took place at Westgate Mall in November, and the slim youngster later died in hospital from his injuries. During court proceedings, Grove’s legal counsel indicated that he is currently a patient of the Hangberg Clinic in Hout Bay, where he is understood to be receiving “rehabilitation for a stress disorder”.

In March, Grove was granted bail of R5 000 and told to not make contact with Zanton’s family or any of the witnesses. He was also prohibited from entering Mitchells Plain. In another shock reveal in a tense courtroom 4, the State also said that Grove had been arrested in March for violating his bail conditions.

He had been arrested for going into Mitchells Plain after he was reported to the police by his mother. The prosecutor asked for his bail to be revoked but the magistrate decided otherwise, due to negligent police work, as Grove was released from custody without cops knowing about his bail restrictions. Grove’s bail was then extended and he was again reminded of the seriousness of the case as well as his bail conditions. The matter was postponed to May 25 for further investigation.

DISCONTENTED: Priscilla and Glynnis. Outside court, Zanton’s family questioned Grove’s claims about receiving treatment for stress. Mom Glynnis said the hof provided no evidence that Grove is receiving any rehabilitation. “That is a lie. There was no evidence for that, nothing has been put forward or a statement to show.