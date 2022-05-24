The man accused of raping and killing teenager Amahle Quku says he choked her to death because she made him angry. Leonard Mzingeli has made further admissions in the Western Cape High Court as to how he murdered the 17-year-old, reports the Cape Argus.

At the outset, Mzingeli pleaded guilty to the murder but denied the rape allegation, although he failed to give a plea explanation. However, recent admissions handed over to the court have provided some insight into why Amahle was murdered that night. Mzingeli said he had sex with Amahle but does not clarify whether it was consensual or not.

He claimed they had been coming from a party on Friday, 19 June 2020, when they started arguing: “I admit that it started as a verbal argument and turned physical. STRANGLED: Amahle, 17 “I became very angry with her and grabbed her by the throat and started to choke her harder. “She told me she was suffocating and she was dying, until she stopped breathing and then I realised she might be dead... I then disposed of her body by dragging it into a dam near Browns Farm and I left her body there on June 20, 2020,” he said.