The man who was nabbed in connection with a triple murder in Khayelitsha two weeks ago has appeared in court. The 30-year-old accused, Lusanda Gqamana, was arrested on Monday evening following a police tracing operation.

His arrest comes after Kwezi Mphumzi, 34, Mveleli Nobuzana, 36, and 50-year-old Howard Mjamba were shot and killed in Site C on 16 July. Police spokesman Colonel André Traut says: “The suspect, who was arrested on Monday evening during a tracing operation in Khayelitsha, has been charged with three counts of murder, following an incident on the corners of Nyebelele and Ntengu Streets in Site C, Khayelitsha, where three male victims were shot and killed on the evening of 16 July 2022. “Kwezi Mphummzi, 34, Mveleli Nobuzana, 36, and Howard Mjamba, 50, were gunned down during a mass murder, which sent our detectives on a manhunt for the perpetrators.”

Traut revealed that Gqamane is an ex-convict. “The suspect who had been previously convicted back in 2017 for the possession of an unlicensed firearm made his first court appearance yesterday. “Our detectives from Provincial Organised Crime are hard at work in pursuit of his accomplices.”