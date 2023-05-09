After months of delays, a Burgundy Estate man accused of setting his girlfriend on fire and killing her on Women’s Day will finally go on trial at the Western Cape High Court next week. More than five years after the death of his partner, Darren Kershaw, 39, will officially go on trial for the horrific blaze on August 9, 2017.

Kershaw returned to court yesterday where it was confirmed that he now has legal representation and was told to return next Monday, where he is expected to plead. According to the indictment, Kershaw is charged with murder and arson for the fire that led to the death of Yeshni Kuni, 33. ACCUSED: Darren Kershaw, 39. Picture supplied The State has alleged that the couple lived together and had a “tempestuous” relationship as Kershaw had moved out of their home and only returned shortly before the incident.

“During the late afternoon of 9 August, 2017, the accused doused the deceased with bio ethanol fuel as she was sitting in the armchair in the lounge and set her alight. The bio ethanol fuel came from a plastic container which was used for a burner in the lounge.” The indictment further states that as the fire spread Kuni tried to flee towards the main bedroom, while neighbours who saw the smoke called the emergency services. Kershaw and Kuni made it out of the house alive but the she later died in hospital as a result of smoke inhalation and burns.