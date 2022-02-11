The family of slain Tracy-Lee Collins were left disappointed at Wynberg Regional Court on Thursday when the murder trial of her ex-girlfriend was again postponed.

After months of preparations, the relatives of the 28-year-old woman, who was viciously stabbed to death during an argument with Ashlynn Voss, were turned away saying the trial date had been moved.

Ashlynn, 20, was arrested in September 2020 after the deadly argument on Heritage Day.

Tracy-Lee was found dead in the driveway of Ashlynn’s home in Ottery after she had been stabbed with a screwdriver.

GONE: Victim Tracey-Lee. Picture supplied

It is believed that Ashlynn attacked her in a jealous rage as she sat in her car.

Ashlynn is currently out on R2000 bail, despite a petition with 7000 signatures asking for her to remain behind bars.

Distraught mom Patricia says she was left bitterly disappointed.

DISAPPOINTED: Family at the courthouse. Picture: Monique Duval

“They told us 10 February and we all took off work and prepared ourselves because they said she will plead and the trial will start,” she says.

“The prosecutor told us the state has 10 witnesses who saw the altercation and they will be taking the stand to say what happened as we were not there.

“I only know that when I arrived, she was stabbed and in the ambulance she was screaming in pain and could not even tell me what happened.

“When we arrived, they said the case had been moved to 18 February and nobody let us know anything. We are upset and disappointed.”

