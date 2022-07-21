The family of the woman who was allegedly killed by her amputee ex and dumped in a bag among reeds in Delft say they are happy that he will remain in custody. Tania Mbalo’s body was found the day after she was supposed to fetch her children from the accused, Andisile Moni, on June 26.

Moni, whose right leg is amputated at the shin, handed himself over to the police 10 days after the murder after a neighbour piemped him. A group of residents from Gugulethu, where Tania lived, held a protest outside court with placards, demanding bail be denied. The 31-year-old mom was last seen on that day by her cousin Vuyiseka Mbalo.

“I became worried when I heard that she didn’t go to work for two days and I went to Andisile and asked where Tania was and he said she left without telling him anything. “He told me that when he left her, she was sleeping and when he returned, she had left.” Tania, who lived in Gugulethu, had given her young daughters aged five and three to Moni for the night.

SUFFOCATED: Tania Mbalo, 31. Picture supplied “He lied to my family and then he fled from his flat in Eindhoven and went to his relatives in Khayelitsha,” says Vuyiseka. “I would like to thank the Daily Voice for publishing this story because a man came forward and told the police about the murder. “The neighbour said Andisile asked him to help carry a big recycling bag with two dead dogs in them.”