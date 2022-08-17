The man accused of killing and then burning the body of his girlfriend has decided to abandon his bail application, for now. Someleze Mhlambeni, 30, allegedly murdered Siphokazi Sisulu, 37, on 6 August in Witsand.

He made his second appearance yesterday in the Atlantis Magistrate’s Court where he was expected to apply for bail. Community members protested outside court with placards demanding he be kept behind bars. The court, which was packed with friends and family of Siphokazi, heard that the suspect is facing charges of murder, arson and defeating the ends of justice.

More on this Stabbed and set alight: Busted berk ‘confesses’ to the brutal murder of Atlantis mother of one

Resident Nolufefe Mbombo said they were happy that Mhlambeni decided to abandon his bail. “It’s good to keep him inside prison because when he comes out we are going to deal with him and I speak on behalf of Witsand residents,” she said. “We have never had someone who killed a woman in our community. That man is a monster. He deserves to spend the rest of his life in jail.”

HAPPY WITH ARREST: Mbombo The couple had been drinking the night before the fatal incident. Around midnight they went to sleep but two hours later, the victim’s sister Anelisiwe Sisulu, saw flames from the hokkie the couple lived in. “When I went to try and help, I found out the door was locked and my brother broke down the door, thinking that my sister was still alive.