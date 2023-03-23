The Daily Voice can reveal that the alleged drunk driver who killed a father of three in Mitchells Plain is a City of Cape Town Law Enforcement official. Marcelino Wentzel, 26, has been charged with culpable homicide after he allegedly knocked down Jody Arendse, 30, from Bonteheuwel, who was walking to a relative’s house on Sunday.

The white Volkswagen Polo struck and killed Jody at the intersection of Spine Road and Katdoring Street. KILLED: Jody Arendse, 30. According to his family, Jody was walking in the direction of Tafelsig from Eastridge when the collision happened. It is believed that the car was travelling at such a speed that it dragged Jody’s body 500 metres down the road.

Wentzel made his first appearance at the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court on Monday. Jody’s body was dragged 500 metres down the road. Picture supplied Police spokesperson Nowonga Sukwana said: “Mitchells Plain police arrested a 26-year-old man for culpable homicide and drinking and driving after a victim was hit by a car on Sunday, March 19 in Eastridge.” Law Enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason on Wednesday replied to queries sent on Tuesday, and confirmed that Wentzel is a member of the City’s Law Enforcement structures.

“The Law Enforcement department can confirm the incident; however, the member was off duty and driving his private vehicle when the incident occurred. “The department will be guided by the City’s internal disciplinary process on the way forward,” Dyason said. CHARGE: Marcello Wentzel. It is understood that Wentzel was granted a bail of R1 000 and is set to return to court on September 20.