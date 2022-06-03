The cop who allegedly killed two people while visiting his family in Kraaifontein says he wants bail because he is a police officer. Asandile Hlobo was arrested at the scene after he allegedly shot and killed 26-year-old Emihle Booi and Bulelani Mbatsha, also 26, last Monday.

SHOT DEAD FIRST: Bulelani Mbatsha, 26 Hlobo appeared in the Blue Downs Magistrates’ Court on Thursday where he expected to apply for bail. His lawyer Revonia Campher told the court: “My client was under the impression that there would be a formal bail application (today) because he is a police officer in custody.” However, state prosecutor Siseko Momoza said they will oppose bail.

“The investigating officer was not available and we postponed the bail application until next week for the formal bail application.” Hlobo’s family was in court to support him. Emihle’s aunt Nandipha Booi previously explained that Hlobo had no reason to shoot her nephew.

MURDERED AT HIS HOME: Emihle Booi, 26 “He was visiting a tenant who lives at the back of Emihle’s home and while the tenant went to the shop, the shooting took place. “When I got to the scene, the police officer was pacing around with a bottle of Castle Lite in his hand and he kept saying that he is a police officer.” She said Emihle was washing a Toyota Quantum in front of his home when he was shot.