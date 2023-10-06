A former police officer from Piketberg who was found guilty of murdering his girlfriend had the plak to ask the judge to send him to Malmesbury Prison so he can complete his studies while serving a life sentence. The shocking request made by the defence team came at the end of the marathon trial of Richard “Makka” Smit who, using his service pistol, gunned down his girlfriend Natasha Lee-Grey Booise, 30, in full view of her young son.

Acting Deputy Judge President Andre Le Grange did not mince his words as he said it was clear from the evidence presented in the trial that Smit was obsessed with Natasha and had an unhealthy obsession with sex. JUSTICE: Natasha Lee-Grey Booise The single mom was shot and killed on January 2, 2020 for apparently choosing to spend the day with her visiting family from Paarl instead of her berk. Disturbing CCTV footage of the shooting had been subsequently shared on social media.

Smit, 38, was charged with murder, assault, attempted murder, pointing of a firearm, driving while drunk and using his gun while being gesuip. EVIDENCE: Footage of the fatal shooting. He pleaded guilty to all the charges and admitted that he was four times over the legal alcohol limit but denied that Natasha’s murder was premeditated. On Tuesday, the accused took the stand in his own defence and claimed that he had a bekgeveg with Natasha’s cousin Roslyn Kaiman, who swore and insulted him, which angered him. Kaiman has denied this.

In his judgement, Le Grange said three of the seven shots hit Natasha, causing mass injuries to her organs. He said there was no doubt that Makka intended to kill Natasha and highlighted the WhatsApp texts to explain his findings. “A closer look at the texts reveals a disturbing trend of obsessive, manipulative and controlling behaviour of the accused.

“He frequently blamed the deceased for sleeping with other persons. On the other hand when the accused was accused of sleeping with other persons, he would always admit it. The accused had an unhealthy obsession with sex,” said Le Grange. TRONK TOE: Richard ‘Makka’ Smit in high court. Picture: Mahira Duval While arguing for a lesser sentence, defence advocate Ntokozo Mjiyako said Smit was sorry for what he had done and planned to study while in jail. “Malmesbury will be a suitable place for him to serve his sentence so he can study there.”

He did not indicate what his client would be studying. State prosecutor Renee Uys, highlighted the impact on Natasha’s family as she called for the court to hand down a life sentence. Mense in the public gallery cried Uys showed pictures drawn by Natasha’s now 13-year-old son, Leehogan, illustrating the void left in his life.

Mense in the public gallery were seen crying when Uys showed pictures drawn by Natasha’s now 13-year-old son, Leehogan. She also highlighted Smit’s previous convictions for assault and Le Grange questioned why the cop was given a service pistol by SAPS despite his convictions. Makka resigned before facing a SAPS disciplinary hearing. Handing down sentencing, Le Grange said he could find no reason to deviate from the prescribed sentence of life imprisonment, saying Smit abused his position as a police officer.

“As a police officer, he had the constitutional mandate to protect and serve. That he failed to do. He used that power to his advantage and it seems he wanted to create an aura of dominance.” BITTERSWEET: Ouma Dorothy and Natasha’s son Leehogan. Picture: Mahira Duval He sentenced Makka to life for the murder, three years for assaulting Natasha, three years or a R6 000 fine for driving under the influence of alcohol and suspended his driver’s licence, three years for handling a firearm while being under the influence of alcohol and 12 months imprisonment for the pointing of his firearm. This comes to a total of 45 years, and Le Grange did not say whether the sentences would be running concurrently or not.

The judge did not comment on Smit’s request to be sent to Malmesbury prison. Loud cheers erupted in the courtroom as Natasha’s friends surrounded her emotional mother, Dorothy. Natasha’s friends surrounded her emotional mother, Dorothy. Picture: Mahira Duval Billy Claasen of the Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation said justice has been served.