A Piketberg cop who allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend in a jealous rage has been suspended by SAPS.

This was revealed at the Piketberg Magistrates’ Court yesterday as Constable Richard “Makka” Smit, 36, appeared for his bail hearing after being charged with the brutal murder of Natasha Lee-Grey Booise, 30.

The murder on 2 January sparked an uproar in the community after it was revealed that Smit had shot her with his service pistol while he was off duty.

According to her family, the cop had been abusing Natasha for years and had isolated her.

On the day of the incident, Natasha was spending time with relatives from Paarl and Smith allegedly became enraged.

Natasha Lee-grey Booise

He allegedly stalked her as she showed her relatives around the town and shot and killed her in full view of her 11-year-old son.

He faces charges of murder, attempted murder, being under the influence and assault.

After weeks of delays, Smith, who is being represented by top criminal lawyer William Booth, submitted an affidavit but did not testify.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, says Booth asked to consult with his client after Warrant Officer Ronald Davids of the Ipid testified to oppose his bail: “Booth asked that all documents which the officer submitted and used in his testimony must be copied and provided to him so that he consult.

“Documents include his previous convictions, a letter that confirms that he was suspended by the SAPS and copies of the petition and signatures that were handed over by the community against his release on bail.

“The matter was postponed to 15 March.”

