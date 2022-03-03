Strandfontein resident are up in arms over a proposal for a cop from Piketberg to stay in their community while on trial for the murder of his girlfriend.

This comes after it was revealed at the Piketberg Magistrates’ Court last week that Richard “Makka” Smit had submitted his brother’s address in Strandfontein as his residence for the duration of his trial if granted bail.

Smit is accused of gunning down his girlfriend Natasha Booise, 30, on 2 January after allegedly stalking her.

Tempers flared in the dorpie when it was revealed that despite being convicted three times, the constable was never fired from SAPS.

In addition, his service pistol was removed after he attacked his own father in 2013.

But in 2020, the SAPS returned his firearm and this is the same gun that he allegedly used to shoot Natasha.

SHOT DEAD: Natasha Booise, 30. Picture supplied

Strandfontein Community Police Forum (CPF) chairperson, Sandy Schuter, says angry residents believe Smit should stay in the mang and are dik kwaad that there is no consultation with residents when addresses are proposed during bail hearings.

She explains that they reached out to many parents and organisations who are objecting after viewing the footage of the shooting.

The video, which emerged last month, shows Natasha trying to speak to Makka in the street, but as she runs away from his car, seemingly trying to get her aunt to safety, gunshots are heard and she collapses.

GRUESOME: Shock murder. Video supplied

Her 12-year-old son also witnessed the attack.

“The residents are shocked that this guy was caught on camera, yet he applied for bail,” says Sandy.

“He should not be released on bail as he is a repeat offender and clearly does not belong in SAPS.

“Residents believe this gemors must go straight to jail and don’t want him in Strandfontein as they fear for their safety and that of their children.”

DIK KWAAD: Sandy Schuter. File photo

Mario Oostendurp of the Strandfontein Ratepayers Association says the disconnect lies with the justice system.

“Community input is not required nor requested when a bail application is received, especially with regards to the address given,” he says.

“With a history of violent behaviour, we simply cannot allow this to happen.

“Our limited SAPS resources will be even further stretched, whilst our community will suffer... and live in fear. It’s a NO from me.”

The case has been postponed to 15 March for further evidence.

[email protected]