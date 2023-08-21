A cop suspected of killing his girlfriend who was pregnant with triplets is expected to appear before the Ixopo Magistrate’s Court today.
Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Robbie Raburabu said: “A 48-year-old police sergeant at Ixopo SAPS in KwaZulu-Natal was arrested by a team of Ipid investigators in KZN on Friday, August 18 on suspicion of the murder of his 34-year-old pregnant girlfriend.
“This happened almost a week after his girlfriend was found dead approximately 1.4km from her home on Monday morning, August 14, 2023. The deceased was last seen leaving with the suspect on Sunday evening, August 13.”
Raburabu said the triplets were boys.