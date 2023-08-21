A cop suspected of killing his girlfriend who was pregnant with triplets is expected to appear before the Ixopo Magistrate’s Court today.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Robbie Raburabu said: “A 48-year-old police sergeant at Ixopo SAPS in KwaZulu-Natal was arrested by a team of Ipid investigators in KZN on Friday, August 18 on suspicion of the murder of his 34-year-old pregnant girlfriend.