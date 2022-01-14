A Piketberg cop accused of gunning down his girlfriend in the street has hired top criminal lawyer William Booth to represent him at his bail hearing.

This was revealed at the Piketberg Magistrates’ Court on Thursday where Constable Richard “Makka” Smit appeared for his much anticipated bail hearing.

Smit, 36, was arrested earlier this month for the murder of his long-term girlfriend Natasha Booise, 30, during an argument.

ACCUSED: Richard Smit, 36. Picture supplied

The incident was caught on security camera.

Natasha’s death has sparked an uproar in the community after it was revealed that Smit had shot her with his service pistol while he was off duty.

The matter is being investigated by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid)

According to her family, the cop had been abusing his girlfriend for years and had isolated her from her family.

VICTIM: Natasha Booise, 30. Picture supplied

On 2 January, relatives from Paarl had come to visit Natasha’s family in Piketberg and Smit allegedly became enraged when she opted to spend the day with her family.

He allegedly stalked her as she showed her relatives the town and shot and killed her in full view of her 11-year-old son.

SHOCK: Video of shooting. Video supplied

As hundreds of residents descended on the court buildings to show support for Natasha’s family on Thursday, it was revealed that the hearing would again be postponed as Smit has hired Booth.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, says: “The bail application did not take place as Smit changed his legal representative and hired Cape Town-based lawyer, William Booth.

“Booth was not present in court today and the case was postponed until 17 January 2022, for him to come on record and for a new date to be set for a formal bail application.

“The accused was remanded in custody.”

Ntabazalila also revealed that Smit now faces seven charges which include one count if murder, two counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm in a built-up area, as well as handling of a firearm while under the influence.

According to the court documents, Smit also tried to kill two of Natasha’s relatives and even threatened her aunt Roslin Kaaiman, saying: “Ek skiet jou vrek”.

Natasha’s aunt, Helen Plaaitjies, 49, says she is living in fear after witnessing Smit open fire on the family.

“I was in the shooting and I am living in fear,” she says.

“We went to wash her body and we were so traumatised to see how he shot her in the face... the face will only be half open at the funeral.

“The viewing will be at Avbob and the funeral at the rugby field.”

