THE family of Hanover Park dad Marlon Fuller finally saw the man who killed him get his due at the Wynberg Regional Court yesterday. Murder-accused former police reservist Constable Johan van der Merwe was found guilty by the Wynberg Regional Court for firing the fatal shot which claimed the life of the 38-year-old dad.

The popular dad died in December 2020 after being struck in the abdomen when Van der Merwe allegedly fired a shotgun into a crowd. His death sparked a riot, as angry mense accused cops of opening fire for no reason while trying to disperse the crowd. GUILTY: Ex-reservist Johan van der Merwe The matter, investigated by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), also led to the arrest of fellow reservist Constable Eugene Jones who was charged with defeating the ends of justice. But charges were later dropped.

Van der Merwe went on trial in May 2023 where he pleaded not guilty to all the charges amid contentions by the State that he was not authorised to be in possession of a shotgun as a reservist. At the time of the murder, questions also arose surrounding how Van der Merwe got access to the ammunition used to load the shotgun as it had not been issued by Philippi SAPS where he was stationed at the time. While State witnesses living in Cascade Court claimed the attack was unprovoked, Van der Merwe told the court that he thought he was firing a rubber bullet.

In his description of the incident, his lawyer claimed on arrival at Cascade Court there was a group of about 35 people who were allegedly violating the lockdown regulations, drinking alcohol and smoking drugs. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, says Van Der Merwe was found guilty of one count of murder and one count of illegal possession of ammunition. JUSTICE: Marlon’s wife Sharon Fuller’s hartseer wife, Sharon says they are relieved at the judgment.