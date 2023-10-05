A policeman convicted of murdering his girlfriend had the audacity to tell the court he wants to choose his own prison, where he'll be able to complete his studies. After three days of hearings in the Western Cape High Court, Richard ‘Makka” Smit has been found guilty of the premeditated murder of his girlfriend Natasha-Lee Booise on Thursday.

The single mom from Piketberg was gunned down on 2 January 2020, for opting to spend the day with her family from Paarl. Natasha Lee-grey Booise was killed in a jealous rage. Picture supplied Her murder sparked an uproar when it was revealed that Smit shot Natasha with his service pistol, while he was off duty, and CCTV footage of the incident was subsequently shared on social media. According to the indictment he faces six charges which include murder, assault, attempted murder, pointing of a firearm, driving while drunk and using his gun while being gesuip.

Smit admitted that he was four times over the legal liquor limit but denied that her murder was premeditated. On Tuesday Smit boldly took the stand in his own defence and claimed that he had a protracted bekgeveg with Natasha’s cousin, Roslyn Kaiman where she hurled insults at him. Acting Deputy Judge President, Judge Andre Le Grange, said evidence before the court showed Makka was obsessed with Natasha and sex and highlighted the text messages sent to his slain girlfriend.