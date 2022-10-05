The “killer cop” from Piketberg will officially go on trial at the Western Cape High Court next month, for allegedly gunning down his girlfriend using his service pistol. After months of appearances at the Piketberg Magistrate’s Court for a bail application, which was denied, former sergeant Richard “Makka” Smit was officially handed his indictment and his case transferred on Tuesday.

Smit, 36, is facing various charges relating to the murder of his girlfriend Natasha Lee-Grey Booise, who was shot and killed in full view of her family on January 2 after she had allegedly been stalked by Smit. VICTIM: Natasha Lee-Grey Booise Her family revealed that he was kwaad that she had opted to spend the day with relatives from Paarl instead of him. Her murder sparked an uproar when it was revealed that he shot her with his service pistol while off duty.

CCTV footage of the shooting was subsequently shared on social media. According to the indictment, Smit faces six charges including murder, assault, attempted murder, pointing of a firearm, driving while drunk and abusing his son while being gesuip. In court documents released yesterday, the State alleged Smit drove his blue Renault Sandero and had two women in the car with him at the time of Natasha’s murder.

He allegedly spotted Natasha and called her to the car, then questioned why she did not answer her phone. The couple argued and he grabbed her hand. As she then walked away, he fired several shots in her direction. SHOCK: Case is transferred Her aunt Roslin Kaaiman was nearly hit but ran to a nearby petrol station. Smit followed her and held her up at gunpoint.