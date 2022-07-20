A former cop from Piketberg will remain in the mang for the duration of his trial after his bail application was denied. Disgraced sergeant Richard “Makka” Smit returned to the Piketberg Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday where the Magistrate ruled against his application, saying this did not prove exceptional circumstances why he should be released on bail and allowed to live in Strandfontein for the duration of the trial.

Makka, 36, is facing seven charges which include one count of murder for his girlfriend Natasha Lee-Grey Booise, two counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm in a built up area, and handling of a firearm while under the influence. Natasha was gunned down in full view of her family on 2 January after she had allegedly been stalked by Makka. GONE: Victim Natasha, 35. Picture supplied Her family revealed that he was kwaad that she had opted to spend the day with relatives from Paarl.

It was revealed that he had shot her with his service pistol while off duty and CCTV footage of the shooting was subsequently shared on social media. Makka has since hired top criminal lawyer William Booth to defend him. During the protracted bail hearings, Strandfontein Community Police Forum chairperson, Sandy Schuter, was called as a state witness after she petitioned against his release in their community.