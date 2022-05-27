The police officer accused of shooting two men while visiting his family in Kraaifontein made his first appearance in court yesterday. Sandile Hlobo, who is stationed in Delft, allegedly killed neighbours, Emihle Booi, 26, and Bulelani Mbatsha, 26, on Monday evening.

At court to support him were three members of his family and a constable in uniform. A nervous-looking Hlobo stood in the dock and listened as Magistrate Chris van Schalkwyk told him that he was to stay in jail. “The case will be heard on June 2 for bail information, you remain in custody.”

Hlobo face two counts of murder. KILLED: Bulelani Mbatsha Independent Police Investigative Directorate spokesperson Lizzy Suping says: “It is alleged that on Monday, 23 May 2022 at about 6.30pm, a police officer visited his family at Kraaifontein, Bloekombos. “An altercation allegedly broke out between the suspect and a resident at the house in Bloekombos and it led to the suspect killing two people.

“The suspect is detained at the Bellville Police Station. The motive for the murders is still being investigated.” Emihle’s aunt Nandipha Booi says: “(The officer) was visiting a tenant who lives at the back of Emihle’s home and while the tenant went to the shop, the shooting took place. “When I got to the scene, the police officer was pacing around with a bottle of Castle Lite in his hand and he kept saying he is a police officer.”