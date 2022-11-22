A Hout Bay sports coach accused of murdering a 12-year-old laaitie after dragging him into a bush and raping him has pleaded not guilty to all the charges at the Western Cape High Court. Basketball coach, Marvin Minnaar appeared calm in the dock yesterday as he denied any involvement in the events that led to the death of 12-year–old Subusiso Dakuse.

After more than two years, the trial finally got underway as the judge told Minnaar that if found guilty, he could faced a double life sentence in the mang for the rape and murder of the Grade 7 pupil from Sentinel Primary. Sibusiso was last seen by his ouma at their home in Imizamo Yethu on February 26, 2020. It is believed that Minnaar was the last person seen with the boy as his family searched frantically before they filed a missing person’s report. Two days after his disappearance, his body was found by Hout Bay cops in a bush near Manchester Street.

ACCUSED: Minnaar Addressing the court, the State advocate put the charges to the accused, saying that he lured Sibusiso away from his home, dragged him to a bush and sodomised him. The State is also set to prove that Minnaar strangled the boy to death to conceal the rape and strangled him to death and left him in the bushes. But Minnaar said he was not guilty of the kidnapping, rape or murder charges.