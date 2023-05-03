Tempers flared at the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday when the charges against the man accused of killing Tafelsig ou, Taireece Williams, 19, were provisionally withdrawn. Tears flowed outside the court building when Taireece’s grieving family were informed that the case was set to be withdrawn.

The young father-to-be was gunned down on 24 April when skollies opened fire on him and several others as they played a friendly soccer match near Piketberg Street. At the time, police revealed that the construction worker died on the scene while three other victims, aged between 15 and 21, were also struck by gang bullets. His hartseer family revealed that along with his long-term girlfriend, Katelynn Kiewiets, Taireece was expecting the birth of his first child.

Aunt Veranique, 43, says during court proceedings it was revealed that the case had to be provisionally withdrawn against the alleged gunman due to problems with the statements obtained by police. Outside court, his upset mother, Bonita van Wyk, 47, called on Police Minister Bheki Cele to get justice for her slain son. WANTS CELE’s HELP: Mother Bonita van Wyk, 47. “Justice is failing us and I am not going to allow it. Bheki Cele must come here. Our children are dying unnecessarily. Police you must do your work! Detectives you must do your work!