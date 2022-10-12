A Burgundy Estate man accused of setting his girlfriend on fire and killing her on Women’s Day will finally go on trial at the Western Cape High Court next week. More than five years after the death of his girlfriend, Darren Kershaw, 39, will officially go on trial for the horrific incident on August 9, 2017.

According to a Daily Voice source, a private investigation led Parow cops straight to Darren as questions about the mysterious fire in the quiet complex rocked the larney neighbourhood. “The incident happened on 9 August 2017 but he was only arrested in 2019,” says the source. “What happened was on the night the fire brigade and police were called to the scene by neighbours who noticed the house was on fire.

“The scene was very shocking because the girlfriend was completely burnt, but came walking out of the house with extensive injuries. “She was taken to Milnerton Medi-Clinic but died two days later as a result of all the burn wounds.” The source says when questioned on the scene, Darren told cops he was gesuip and did not know what happened.

He later claimed that she tried to commit suicide by setting herself alight. STAND TRIAL: Matter heard at the Western Cape High Court Neighbours told cops that they frequently heard arguments coming from the couple’s home and feared that she was being abused. The source says: “Based on what the neighbours said, a skeleton docket was opened and it was registered as domestic violence.

“The firefighters on the scene suspected arson but wanted to complete the investigation first before stating the cause. “As their house still had a mortgage, the bank launched an investigation to establish whether his version was true that she had tried to commit suicide by setting herself alight. “He also claimed at the scene that he did not have a cellphone and that police had stolen it.

“After the investigation was complete, it was established that a fire accelerant had been used and the case was changed to murder. “The information was handed over to Parow Saps who arrested him.” PROBE: Parow Saps arrested Darren on October 15, 2019 Darren was bust on October 15, 2019 and appeared in Bellville Magistrate’s Court two days later on murder charges. He was later released on bail.