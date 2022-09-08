The Atlantis Regional Court has sentenced a bra who murdered his ex-girlfriend to 22 years agter tralies. Owen Steenberg, 25, entered into a plea and sentencing agreement with the State, for the murder of 21-year-old Charné Viljoen.

He was convicted on charges of murder, attempted murder and assault, reports IOL. Viljoen was stabbed to death outside a shopping complex in Saxon Sea, Atlantis on May 3, 2021. Viljoen and Steenberg have a three-year-old son. DIED OF STABBINGS: Charné Viljoen, 21. Pictures supplied During his plea and sentencing, Steenberg told the court he approached Viljoen’s new berk on April 21 to talk about their relationship but was ignored. This made him angry and he stabbed the man in the chest and back.

A week later, he ran into Viljoen. He wanted to speak with her about her new outjie, but she also ignored him. He then threatened to stab and kill her. At that time, she filed charges against him at a police station. On May 3, Steenberg saw Viljoen and her cousin walking to a winkel.

He told her to end her relationship and give him another chance but she refused. He stabbed her in the chest before she tried to walk away, but he followed her and continued to stiek her. When she fell, Steenberg ran away. Police arrested him the following day.