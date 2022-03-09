The family of a Samora Machel mom who was viciously murdered by her boyfriend say despite the alleged killer confessing to his family, no arrests have been made.

The angry sister of Nomathamsanqa “Thami” Fani, 31, whose throat was slit and her body dumped, says they have not yet heard back from the police.

Thami was found dead in the Kosovo Informal Settlement on 22 February when neighbours found her naked body lying in the grass outside her boyfriend Siphelele Mthanyana’s shack.

At the time they revealed that the mother of three, who worked part time as a nanny and was living in fear of her berk, had gone to him the night before.

Neighbours heard the couple arguing and the next morning they found her dead outside his shack while he went on the run.

Sister Nokubonga Dywili, 39, says shortly after the murder, she got hold of him on the phone.

“He just kept saying he doesn’t know where she is and now his phone is off.

“His family came to us and told us that he called them and confessed that he killed my sister.

‘CONFESSED TO MURDER’: Siphelele Mthanyana. Picture supplied

“They came to apologise to our family and we are not angry at them.

“They covered the costs for her funeral and we buried her in the Eastern Cape last week.

“We have not heard back from the police and we want to know why they have not found him.”

Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, confirms the suspect was at large.

“The suspect fled the scene and is yet to be arrested. The investigation continues.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Captain Graham Esau on 079 693 8452 or 10 111.

[email protected]