The mother of a slain Hanover Park man says she is happy that her son’s alleged killer will remain behind bars. Suleiman ‘Boytjie’ Isaacs appeared at the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, where he faces a charge of murder.

Isaacs, an alleged member of the Notorious Dollar Kids gang, is accused of stabbing 21-year-old Tyrese Abrahams in January. Tyrese was struck by bricks as well and died in the hospital from his injuries. Isaacs applied for bail but his application was denied yesterday and he will remain in custody at Pollsmoor Prison for the duration of the murder trial.

Meanwhile, the prosecutor said the State is still awaiting outstanding evidence in the case such as the hospital report, post-mortem report and witness statements. The matter was postponed to June 25 for further investigation. Tyrese’s mom Fiona told the Daily Voice she feels relieved that Isaacs will remain in prison.

“Ek voel verlig dat hy nog binne is,” she says. “He was so cool and calm when he came up [in the dock] and here I must rebuild my life from scratch.” The mother said she hopes that justice would be served for her and her family.