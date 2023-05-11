The man accused of murdering and chopping up the body of a Bellville woman will be sent to Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital for observation after admitting to his crimes in detail. Kyle Ruiters was sentenced by the Western Cape High Court this week for the murder of Lynette Volschenk, 32, who was stabbed at her Bellville flat in 2019.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said Ruiters, in his plea agreement, admitted that he was a druggie and owed his dealer R30 000 and that he had threatened him if he did not pay. “He formulated a plan to murder someone to take their valuable items to pay to settle the debt. He initially researched various possible victims, taking notes, and making videos of their movements to and from their residence, their places of work, and any incidental places they frequented. He also tracked their social media activities. “He did the same with Volschenk and made notes of his intention to kill her. He even drafted a message for her family and friends in case they came looking for her, but he did not post the message but kept it on his phone.”