The man accused of killing Warren Rhoode, the son of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s protection unit head Wally Rhoode, has abandoned his bail application. Naftal Zandamela, 41, appeared in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Monday, where he faces charges of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

The Mozambican national is accused of stabbing 30-year-old Warren, whose body was found in Thubelisha, Delft in April. Zandamela was arrested earlier this month by detectives from the Serious and Violent Crimes Unit, following an extensive investigation into Warren’s death. Stabbed to death: Warren Rhoode, 30. File photo The accused’s girlfriend was found with Warren’s cellphone, which she told cops she got from her berk, and led to his arrest.

The suspect was back in the dock on Monday, where he ditched his bail application and the matter was postponed to September 7 for further investigation. During his last court appearance it was revealed that Zandamela has several pending cases to his name. At the time of the alleged murder, he was out on parole after he was sentenced to 15 years for house robbery and has six outstanding warrants. His parole is believed to end in 2027.

Speaking to the Daily Voice outside court, Warren’s brother Quinton said he is happy that Zandamela will remain in the mang. “It’s a good thing for the community that someone who is accused of murder will not be roaming the streets. We will wait and will see what happens from there,” he said. The family hopes that the investigation will be completed when they return to court in September.