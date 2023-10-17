The man accused of killing Carmen Gouws, whose body was discovered the day after her 21st birthday, has abandoned his bail application. Calvin Cloete appeared in the Lutzville Magistrate’s Court on Monday where he faces charges of rape and murder.

He is accused of raping, then axing Carmen to death before her body was found on an open field by laaities in Lutzville-West near Vredendal on October 7. Cloete was arrested hours later after his bloody clothes were allegedly found at the scene. He was a free man for three weeks prior to Carmen’s death after he was released from jail, having served three years for stabbing her. Her family said he had been stalking her since high school.

The family said on Friday, the accused came to apologise for stabbing Carmen and hours later sent them a text message to say that he would “give them a gift they will never forget for the rest of their lives”. Eric Ntabazalila, provincial spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, confirmed that the matter has been postponed for investigation. “The accused abandoned bail and the matter was postponed to 29 November for further investigation,” Ntabazalila said.

Sarah Bakamela-Mgema, a spokesperson for the family, says they are happy that Cloete will remain behind bars. “The family is very happy as well as the community who is going to be there until the end,” she explained. “We are tired of these murders happening in our areas and that they are not being recognised.”